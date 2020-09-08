After an incident of firing that took place on LAC on Tuesday, China has claimed that the Indian soldiers had crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and fired warning shots in the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Indian Army has refuted these claims in a latest statement and called out China's lies.

Chinese soldiers fired in the air while attempting to close in on Indian positions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Indian Army said today adding that Chinese PLA troops has been “blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres.”

The firing is apparently taking place on the LAC after a halt of almost four decades. In a detailed statement the Army said on Tuesday that the Chinese troops yesterday were “attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate.”

The Army’s statement came after China claimed that Indian troops “illegally crossed” the LAC near Pangong Tso on Monday and accordingly Chinese troops were forced to take “countermeasures” to stabilise the situation. It added that despite this provocation, the Indian troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a responsible manner.

Also read: After ‘abducting’ 5 Arunachali youth, China provokes again says ‘never recognised so called Arunachal Pradesh’

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE news updates: Rhea files forgery case against Sushant’s family over alleged ‘fake prescriptions’

“Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however, it is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs,” it further said and refuted the statement by the Western Theatre Command (one of the five commands of China’s PLA) as an “attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience.”

Earlier, sources told ANI that an incident of firing had taken place on the LAC in the Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake’s southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

Also read: India enters elite club, successfully tests indigenously made hypersonic vehicle, Rajnath congratulates DRDO chief