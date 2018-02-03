Alyssa Ayres, who served in the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department, also said that New Delhi is unlikely to join something framed as a US-led front to contain Beijing. The former American diplomat has also claimed that India and China have a 'cold war-like relationship in making.

During the launch of her latest book ‘Our Time Has Come: How India is Making Its Place in the World’, Alyssa Ayres, a former American diplomat has claimed that India and Chian have a ‘cold war-like’ relationship in making. Alyssa Ayres, who served in the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department, also said that New Delhi is unlikely to join something framed as a US-led front to contain Beijing. According to her, the two countries had kept a halt over their strategic competition as the commercial relationship between the two countries on a stronger side. “It is a cold war-like relationship in the making. India and China have had a strong commercial relationship, but that is increasingly less satisfying for India, for many of the same reasons the United States is dissatisfied with its trade relationship with China,” she said.

According to her, India is also concerned over China’s ‘deep relationship’ with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the investments it is making in the two countries. Talking about US-led effort to contain China, she said that India is highly unlikely to be enlisted in something like this. India is more concerned about defending its own interests. India seeks to uphold the liberal world orders, Ayres added. “India has been a big supporter of global norms, of freedom of navigation. But it also partners with China in many areas. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), India is the number two capital contributor,” she noted.

She also addressed BRICS organisation that went from being an idea in a research paper to be a real institution. She also applauded India for being active with BRICS and the five-nation grouping has created its own development bank.