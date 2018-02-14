The US's intelligence chief, Dan Coats, was present during a hearing on 'Worldwide Threat Assessment' of the US intelligence community yesterday. He has claimed that the India-China ties are most likely to get worse with time.

According to the United State’s intelligence chief, Indo-China ties are most likely to get worse with time. It is not just Pakistan, which will share the tension with India, but China has also made its way to the list. The US’s intelligence chief, Dan Coats, was present during a hearing on ‘Worldwide Threat Assessment’ of the US intelligence community yesterday. Elevating the risk of unintentional escalation, the US intelligence chief showed his possibility of India and China relations to remain tense.

He further added that despite the negotiated settlement to their three-month border standoff in August, the Indo-China relationships are possible to deteriorate further. Following the Doklam standoff, India and China have maintained an uneasy truce. The US intelligence chief also expressed the possibility that this tense truce may escalate tensions even if China and India don’t provoke.In November, China objected to defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to the border state of Arunachal Pradesh.China also made a claim that India has never acknowledged the existence of Arunachal Pradesh. As per China claims, Arunachal Pradesh is part of South Tibet.

As per reports, the Chinese intrusion took place when National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi held the 20th round of border talks in New Delhi on December 22. On 16 June 2017 Chinese troops with construction vehicles and road-building equipment began extending an existing road southward in Doklam, a territory which is claimed by both China as well as India’s ally Bhutan.On 18 June 2017, around 270 Indian troops, with weapons and two bulldozers, entered Doklam to stop the Chinese troops from constructing the road.On 28 August, both India and China announced that they had withdrawn all their troops from the face-off site in Doklam.