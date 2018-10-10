Replying to the media queries relating to trade friction between China and the US, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong on Wednesday suggested that "India and China need to deepen their cooperation to fight trade protectionism".

Replying to the media queries relating to trade friction between China and the US, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong on Wednesday suggested that “India and China need to deepen their cooperation to fight trade protectionism“. Following the US’ unilateral approach to trade-related disputes, the Chinese Embassy said that it doesn’t only affect China’s economic development, but also impedes India’s resonating economy.

Suggesting that the two Asian countries need to be united to combat the trade protectionism, Ji said that as both the countries are at the stage of deepening reform and developing the economy, a stable external environment is required.

ALSO READ: Rafale row: Rahul smells a rat in Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to France, says process to justify PM’s decision has begun

Referring to the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping to safeguard the multilateral trading system and free trade at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ji said that India and China share common interests when it comes to defending the multilateral trading system.

While listing the unilateralism and bullying activities faced by both of the countries, JI cited that India and China have more reasons to join hands to build a more reasonable international order.

The statement was also made in the wake of the American government imposing tariffs of worth $200 billion on China imports the last month. China responded by imposing tariffs on about $60 billion on US imports. Furious by China’s move, Donald Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs of over $260 billion on Chinese imports if China thinks to respond again.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Titli LIVE updates: Cyclone Titli to hit Odisha’s coastal areas, normalcy affected as schools, colleges remain shut

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More