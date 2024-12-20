Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
India Condemns Pannun’s Threats Against Indian Ambassador To US, ‘We Take Threats Very Seriously’

Pannun issued a video statement targeting Ambassador Kwatra, claiming that the envoy is "on the radar of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in America.“

India Condemns Pannun’s Threats Against Indian Ambassador To US, ‘We Take Threats Very Seriously’

India has expressed strong concern over threats made by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), against Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We take the threats very seriously and have raised them with the US government. In this case, also, we have raised it with the US government, and we expect that the US government will take our security concerns seriously.”

What are the Threats Issued by Pannun?

Pannun recently issued a video statement targeting Ambassador Kwatra, claiming that the envoy is “on the radar of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in America.”

He labeled Kwatra as the “face of the India-Russia terror nexus” and accused him of coordinating with Russian diplomats to counter Khalistani activities in North America.

This is not the first time Pannun has made inflammatory statements. Known for promoting separatist propaganda, his group SFJ has been outlawed in India and declared a terrorist organization.

US Response to the Threats

The US government has reportedly taken the threats seriously. In a statement, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in New Delhi said, “The US government is firmly committed to the security and safety of all diplomatic and consular personnel in the United States.”

The US has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the safety of foreign diplomats within its jurisdiction, aligning with international protocols and bilateral relations.

India Condemns Threats

India condemned the threats and called on the US to address the issue urgently. “The safety of our diplomats is of utmost priority, and we expect our concerns to be treated with seriousness,” Jaiswal reiterated during the MEA briefing.

India has been vocal about the activities of Khalistani groups abroad, urging host nations to prevent misuse of their territories for promoting separatism. The MEA’s statement underlines the growing concerns about the safety of Indian officials and citizens overseas.

The issue comes amidst a period of robust India-US relations, though recent challenges have tested diplomatic ties.

A senior US administration official expressed confidence that the two nations would “weather” these challenges effectively.

ALSO READ: Mohan Bhagwat Slams 'Leaders Of Hindus' For Inciting Religious Conflicts

