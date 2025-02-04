India Contributes USD 37.64 Million To United Nations Regular Budget For 2025, Joins ‘Honor Roll’ Of Timely Payers

India has contributed USD 37.64 million to the 2025 UN Regular Budget, joining 35 countries that paid their assessments in full and on time.

India has made a significant contribution of USD 37.64 million to the United Nations Regular Budget for 2025, ensuring its place among the 35 member states who have paid their regular budget assessments in full and on time. The payment, made on January 31, 2025, reaffirms India’s commitment to meeting its financial obligations to the UN, joining an exclusive group of countries that have adhered to the 30-day payment deadline specified in UN financial regulations.

As of January 31, 2025, 35 nations were acknowledged for paying their contributions to the UN budget in full within the required period, with India being one of the contributors. Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed gratitude towards India, stating, “We thank our friends in India,” during a daily press briefing on Monday.

India’s consistent practice of paying its dues promptly has further strengthened its standing as a reliable member of the international community. The commitment to timely payments was also noted by UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, who emphasized India’s continued efforts in fulfilling its UN obligations. Yang, who will be visiting India from February 4-8, expressed appreciation for India’s consistent financial contributions to the UN during an interview with PTI.

India’s reliable financial contributions play a crucial role in supporting the operations and goals of the United Nations, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to global cooperation and diplomacy.

