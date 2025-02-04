Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India Contributes USD 37.64 Million To United Nations Regular Budget For 2025, Joins ‘Honor Roll’ Of Timely Payers

India has contributed USD 37.64 million to the 2025 UN Regular Budget, joining 35 countries that paid their assessments in full and on time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
India Contributes USD 37.64 Million To United Nations Regular Budget For 2025, Joins ‘Honor Roll’ Of Timely Payers


India has made a significant contribution of USD 37.64 million to the United Nations Regular Budget for 2025, ensuring its place among the 35 member states who have paid their regular budget assessments in full and on time. The payment, made on January 31, 2025, reaffirms India’s commitment to meeting its financial obligations to the UN, joining an exclusive group of countries that have adhered to the 30-day payment deadline specified in UN financial regulations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As of January 31, 2025, 35 nations were acknowledged for paying their contributions to the UN budget in full within the required period, with India being one of the contributors. Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed gratitude towards India, stating, “We thank our friends in India,” during a daily press briefing on Monday.

India’s consistent practice of paying its dues promptly has further strengthened its standing as a reliable member of the international community. The commitment to timely payments was also noted by UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, who emphasized India’s continued efforts in fulfilling its UN obligations. Yang, who will be visiting India from February 4-8, expressed appreciation for India’s consistent financial contributions to the UN during an interview with PTI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s reliable financial contributions play a crucial role in supporting the operations and goals of the United Nations, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to global cooperation and diplomacy.

ALSO READ: Chris Wright, CEO Of Liberty Energy, Takes Office As U.S. Energy Secretary

Filed under

India UN budget UN honor roll 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Swati Maliwal Slams Ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Elections, Says “Kejriwal Has ‘Anti-Poor’ Mentality”

Swati Maliwal Slams Ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Elections, Says “Kejriwal Has ‘Anti-Poor’ Mentality”

After Uttarakhand, Gujarat Gearing Up To Implement Uniform Civil Code

After Uttarakhand, Gujarat Gearing Up To Implement Uniform Civil Code

Cutting Down Salt? WHO’s New Guidelines On Potassium-Enriched Alternatives Explained

Cutting Down Salt? WHO’s New Guidelines On Potassium-Enriched Alternatives Explained

Ritabrata Banerjee Demands For Name Change Of West Bengal To Bangla

Ritabrata Banerjee Demands For Name Change Of West Bengal To Bangla

Delhi Elections 2025: The Richest, Most Indebted, and Highest-Earning Candidates Revealed

Delhi Elections 2025: The Richest, Most Indebted, and Highest-Earning Candidates Revealed

Entertainment

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox