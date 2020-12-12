The fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) between India and Cyprus was held on December 10 virtually. Both countries reviewed their cooperation in various fields.

In a statement issued by MEA, the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) between India and Cyprus was held on December 10 virtually. Both the countries reviewed their cooperation in various fields including political, economic, consular and cultural areas. Neeta Bhushan, Joint Secretary (Central Europe) led India while Thessalia Salina Shambos, Political Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Republic of Cyprus, represented their country.

As per official statements, both sides exchanged their views on the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, occupation of Northern Cyprus and reviewed India-EU relations. India-Cyprus agreed to further enhance cooperation in the UN. Both sides agreed on the importance of continued engagement for strengthening bilateral ties.

The next round of Foreign Office Consultations will be held on a mutually convenient date. During the consultations, both sides appreciated the traditionally warm relations established so far between the India-Cyprus. The meeting also reviewed the status of agreements including defence and military cooperation, sports and culture.

A well-known investment consulting firm Millwood Kane International has collaborated with RE/MAX India to bring Cyprus international real estate investment programmes to Indian investors.