In the heavily doctored video released by Pakistan, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman can be seen praising the Pakistani Army. He further adds that he sees no reason for us (India) to continue with hostility against Pakistan.

Even as Pakistan continues to rely on propaganda in an attempt to whitewash its image, India on Saturday went ahead to conduct a long-range strike mission at Pokharan to mark the second anniversary of Balakot mission. The strike came in the aftermath of Pakistan releasing a doctored video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the Pakistani Army while defending India’s integrity and territory.

In the heavily doctored video released by Pakistan, Wing Commander Abhinandan is seen praising the Pakistani Army and calling for peace among the two nations. He can be heard saying that he finds the Pakistani army a very fine professional force and very chivalrous. He adds that he sees no reason for us (India) to continue with hostility as he thinks India and Pakistan need peace, insinuating that Pakistan is trying to establish peaceful relations with India.

Soon after Pakistani PM Imran Khan, commenting on LoC ceasefire on Saturday, said that Pakistan showed its responsible attitude to the world in response of India’s military aggression. Claiming that Pakistan has always stood for peace and remains ready to resolve all disputes through dialogue, he added that the onus is now on India to better ties between the two countries and create a enabling environment for further progress.

Also Read: Cong vs BJP face off ahead of elections: Amit Shah & Rahul Gandhi in TN today

The development comes days after India and Pakistan signed the ceasefire pact. Commenting on the ceasefire pact, Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Saturday that that the agreement would have no bearing on the counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the northern command remains on the high alert and will continue to stand like a shield against attempts by the neighbouring countries to spread disturbance in the area.

Also Read: India makes a donation of 1.5 million to Taiwan to boost cooperation in traditional medicine