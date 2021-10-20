Indian sources have refuted the Pakistan military’s claims that an Indian Navy submarine tried to enter Pakistani waters on October 16. The media wing of the Pakistani military, Inter Services Public Relations(ISPR) released a video alleging that an Indian submarine attempted to enter Pakistan’s territorial waters. The ISPR’s statement said that a patrol aircraft “detected” the submarine.

Sources in the Indian Navy have called it a dubious claim and pointed that the coordinates in the video released by Pakistan indicate a location 140-150 nautical miles away from Karachi, which is way beyond the maritime border of Pakistan. It is to be noted here that a country’s maritime border extends only up to 12 nautical miles from the mainland, beyond that it is international waters. Moreover, the submarine appearing in the video is at the water surface, which will take away the stealth advantage if done in hostile waters. Hence, it is highly improbable that a submarine of a professional naval force will commit this strategic blunder.

The ISPR also claimed that this is the “third such incident” of an Indian submarine attempting to enter Pakistani waters. The Pakistani navy earlier claimed that they used “specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters,” in March 2019.