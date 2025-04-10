Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar has successfully repatriated 32 Indian nationals who were caught in scam networks operating out of the Myawaddy region.

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams

India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams


The Indian Embassy in Myanmar has successfully repatriated 32 Indian nationals who were caught in scam networks operating out of the Myawaddy region.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Embassy stressed the ongoing dangers of falling for deceptive job offers, especially those that lure individuals across borders illegally.

Embassy Repeats Border Warning and Job Scam Alerts

Reinforcing its earlier advisories, the Embassy highlighted the legal risks of unauthorized travel between Myanmar and Thailand. It reminded Indian citizens that such movement could lead to entry bans in the future.

Posting on X, the Embassy shared, “32 Indian nationals, victims of Myawaddy scam compounds, repatriated thru’ Mae Sot today. We re-emphasize our advice against such job offers and caution that entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand is illegal and can lead to future entry restrictions.”

A Hub for Global Scam Operations

The problem isn’t new. Back in February, Voice of America (VOA) reported a troubling expansion of scam operations in Myanmar. These syndicates were said to be growing southward along the Thai border.

According to VOA, as long as these groups retain access to tools like SIM cards, satellite internet (such as Starlink), and electricity, along with their core resource — people trained to scam — their operations would persist.

Thailand’s opposition lawmaker, Rangsiman Rome, described Myawaddy as the “global capital” of scams.

Rangsiman, who leads the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Border Affairs, told VOA, “We are talking about an empire. They have scammed more than the entire gross domestic product of some countries, and there is no end to their operations in sight.” He estimated that around 300,000 scammers operate from at least 40 major compounds.

Ongoing Efforts to Protect Citizens

In July 2024, another rescue mission successfully brought home eight Indian nationals trapped in a scam centre in Hpa Lu, also located in the Myawaddy region. These victims were handed over to Myanmar authorities for safe return.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Thailand continues to push awareness campaigns. It frequently warns about the dangers of accepting dubious overseas job offers — especially those involving illegal border crossings.

The embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure the safety and repatriation of affected citizens and to prevent more from falling into such traps.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Cites Policy, Not Proof, In Attempt To Deport Columbia Student

 

