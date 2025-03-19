Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
India Expresses Concern Over Gaza Strikes, Calls for Hostage Release and Humanitarian Aid

The renewed conflict erupted on Tuesday, March 18, when Israeli warplanes launched a series of strikes across Gaza, reportedly killing over 400 Palestinians, including women and children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

India Expresses Concern Over Gaza Strikes, Calls for Hostage Release and Humanitarian Aid


India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict between Israel and Gaza, urging for the release of hostages and the continuous supply of humanitarian aid to the people in the besieged territory. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement as Israel resumed airstrikes, breaking a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since January.

“We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released,” the MEA said in its statement, adding, “We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained.”

Deadliest Airstrikes Since Ceasefire

The renewed conflict erupted on Tuesday, March 18, when Israeli warplanes launched a series of strikes across Gaza, reportedly killing over 400 Palestinians, including women and children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. The strikes come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of rejecting ceasefire proposals and vowed to take military action.

“In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and ISA are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement on X.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza

The assault has further strained Gaza’s hospitals, which were already struggling due to a two-week blockade on essential aid. Medical facilities are reportedly running out of supplies, with doctors struggling to treat the wounded.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the renewed violence, saying, “I strongly appeal for the ceasefire to be respected, for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to be reestablished, and for the remaining hostages to be released unconditionally.”

The White House confirmed that it was consulted before Israel launched its attacks. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Donald Trump’s administration supported Israel’s right to act against Hamas.

“Hamas, the Houthis, Iran— all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America— will see a price to pay,” she said, adding, “All hell will break loose.”

Netanyahu Vows to ‘destroy’ Gaza

Netanyahu justified the strikes, calling Hamas responsible for the renewed hostilities. “The attack is only the beginning. We will continue until we achieve all our war aims,  destroying Hamas and freeing the remaining hostages,” he said in a televised address.

He further warned that all future ceasefire negotiations will now take place “under fire.”

A senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Risheq, condemned the attacks, calling them a “death sentence” for the remaining hostages still held by the militant group. Hamas also confirmed that at least six senior commanders were killed in Tuesday’s airstrikes.

The war, which began with Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, has already claimed tens of thousands of lives, with Palestinian territories facing massive destruction and severe shortages of essential resources.

