Tuesday, February 25, 2025
India Firmly Supports Ukraine’s Sovereignty, Says Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk

Addressing the recent US-Russia discussions in Riyadh, Polishchuk stressed Ukraine’s position that any negotiation concerning its future must involve Ukrainian representatives.

India Firmly Supports Ukraine’s Sovereignty, Says Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk

Oleksandr Polishchuk


Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, reaffirmed India’s strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking to the media, he emphasized India’s consistent stance in defending the independence of any nation and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagement with Ukraine.

Highlighting PM Modi’s historic visit to Ukraine last year, Polishchuk called it a significant moment in diplomatic relations. “It was a very historical visit of the Prime Minister of India to Ukraine. It was just after the Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow. During PM Modi’s visit, Russia made a terrible missile strike on a children’s hospital,” he stated, underlining the tragic incident that occurred in Kyiv at the time.

India’s stance

The ambassador noted that India’s stance on Ukraine remains clear, with its leadership consistently advocating for respect towards national borders and sovereignty. “India absolutely supports Ukrainian independence, and we very much appreciate that it’s always been highlighted by the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that India defends the territorial integrity and sovereignty of any country,” he added.

Addressing the recent US-Russia discussions in Riyadh, Polishchuk stressed Ukraine’s position that any negotiation concerning its future must involve Ukrainian representatives. “We are following the main principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. It was indeed a very long break in the relationship between Russia and the United States, and they have the absolute right to discuss bilateral issues. If they are talking about Ukraine, Ukraine should be present during this meeting,” he remarked.

PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine in August 2024 was the first by an Indian Prime Minister since diplomatic relations between the two nations were established in 1992. During discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, both leaders underscored the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy to achieve lasting peace.

India’s diplomatic positioning continues to be crucial in global discussions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As tensions escalate, India remains firm in its calls for peace and respect for national borders, playing a key role in shaping international perspectives on the crisis.

ALSO READ: Emmanuel Macron Stands Firm: ‘Peace Cannot Mean Ukraine’s Surrender’

India ukraine

