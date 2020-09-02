India has now strengthened its position as it dominates 40 Kms of the key area after Xi Jinping's failed LaC stunt. Deployment of Indian forces around the S Pangong area has increased.

From southern bank of Pangong Tso lake to RechinLa (Tibetan name Re Quin). It’s from PP 27 to PP 31 which is roughly 40kms is now under control of India with dominating heights at Hanan, Black-Top, Helmet & RechinLa, close to popular Rezingla.

On Tuesday, Indian security forces foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh, sources said.

This comes close on the heels of Indian Army thwarting Chinese Army’s attempt on the night of August 29 and 30 to transgress into areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

Sources said on Tuesday that around seven to eight heavy vehicles of the Chinese army set off towards the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from their Chepuzi camp.

In reaction, the Indian security forces also made precautionary deployments to prevent any intrusion,” they said. The sources said seeing the vehicles from the Indian side along with troops, the Chinese vehicle convoy returned back towards their bases.

Indian security forces are on high alert all along the LAC to prevent any incursion by the Chinese in any sector, they added. The Indian Army had earlier thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand had said on Monday that on the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

He said the Indian Army took measures to strengthen its position and “and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground”.

The spokesperson also said that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting was later held at Chushul to resolve the issues.

Army sources had said that the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move.

India and China are in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield results so far.

The Chinese Army has refused to withdraw or disengage completely from the Finger area and seems to be buying time to delay its disengagement from there. While efforts are underway to resolve the ongoing border dispute, India has rejected the Chinese suggestion to disengage equidistantly from the Finger area in eastern Ladakh.

