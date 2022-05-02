Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar informed that the discussion between the two leaders revolved around climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains and the economic impact of the Ukraine conflict.

India and Germany on Monday signed agreements on triangular development cooperation and renewable energy partnership. External Affairs Ministers S Jaishankar and German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze signed the agreements on behalf of their respective countries. Jaishankar said in a tweet, “Signed agreements on Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership.”

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar informed that the discussion between the two leaders revolved around climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains and the economic impact of the Ukraine conflict. “Pleasure to meet German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68. Discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of Ukraine conflict,” tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar also met his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and signed an agreement on a direct encrypted connection between the foreign offices of India and Germany. He also said that they discussed the Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific.

This signing of agreements comes as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Berlin where he will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.





