‘India Has Right To Defend Itself’: UK MP Priti Patel Supports Operation Sindoor

UK Member of Parliament Priti Patel strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. She called for heightened counter-terrorism cooperation between the UK and India to tackle growing threats from terror groups.

Condemnation of the Pahalgam Attack

Speaking in the UK House of Commons, Patel shared her heartfelt condolences to the victims, emphasizing the brutality of the attack.

“On the 22nd of April, terrorists brutally killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam in a barbaric and savage act of violence. Most victims were killed at point-blank range by gunshots to their heads. My thoughts and prayers were with all those that were affected by this murderous, violent terrorism in Pahalgam,” she said.

Patel noted that the attack in Pahalgam had added to the list of Indian cities forever scarred by terrorism, including Mumbai and New Delhi.

“This was an act of terrorism and we must reflect on the fact that Pahalgam has joined Mumbai, New Delhi and other places in India that will be forever scarred by an act of terror,” she added.

Strengthening UK-India Security Ties

Patel advocated for de-escalation between India and Pakistan, but also stressed the importance of acknowledging the terrorism threat emanating from Pakistan-based groups.

“Mr Speaker, this is clearly a precarious moment and we want to see tensions ease between India and Pakistan. We want to avoid a state-on-state military escalation. We’re also clear that India has the right to take reasonable and proportionate steps to defend itself and to dismantle the vile terrorist infrastructure that has caused death and continues to threaten them. And we know that terrorists based in Pakistan threaten India and Western interests,” Patel remarked.

She also emphasized the long-standing security cooperation between the UK and India, citing India’s history of facing terrorism and Pakistan’s past harboring of terrorists.

“It was the country that Osama bin Laden was hiding in. And because of the long history of violence inflicted by terrorists on India, the UK has in place longstanding security cooperation agreements with India,” she explained.

Calls for UK Government Action on Global Terrorism

Patel urged the UK government to take a more active role in countering global terrorism, particularly through collaboration with allies like India. She raised concerns about the involvement of groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba in the recent attack and its links to other global terror networks.

“Lashkar-e-Taiba are a prescribed terrorist group who have a clear history of committing acts of terror against India and have reported links to Hamas,” she said. “Can the Minister confirm if the UK government is aware of any cooperation and links between Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hamas?”

She further pressed the UK government to clarify which terrorist groups were active in Pakistan and how they posed a threat to the UK and its allies.

“Does the Minister know which terror groups are currently operating in Pakistan and their links to other terrorist groups that threaten our interests?” Patel inquired.

Patel also sought clarity on whether the UK had provided any security assistance to India in the aftermath of the attack and if intelligence sharing between the two countries was taking place.

“Has the government provided any specific security assistance to India in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kashmir? Could Britain offer specific support that might help avert escalation?” she asked.

In closing, Patel questioned whether UK aid to Pakistan was being properly monitored to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. She also sought updates on the steps being taken to prevent further escalation of tensions and violence, particularly in diaspora communities.

“Can he give more evidence of those discussions? Have Ministers undertaken an assessment of the terrorist infrastructure based in Pakistan? Has the Minister had discussions with the Pakistan government on this matter?” Patel asked.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army continues to monitor ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, with the Indian forces having carried out precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor.

