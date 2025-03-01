India Has The Money, Brainpower To Build The Next Version Of Media: Nas Daily CEO Nuseir Yassin | NXT Conclave

Nas Daily CEO Nuseir Yassin flew from Columbia to attend NXT Conclave where he shed light on media, technology, internet and how everything will be changed in the coming decade.

While talking about life expectancy at the event, Nas Daily CEO said, “At some point while I was an engineer, I asked myself, when are you going to die? Turns out there are two people that know when you’re going to die God and Google. And. And apparently Google says you’ll die at 76 on average if you are male in America. So I was like, okay, so I can calculate the percentage of my life. I was 24 and 76 is life expectancy. I was 32% done with life. And that’s when I freaked out and I said, I’m going to dedicate the remaining two thirds of my life to doing something meaningful. Now I’m 42%. So it’s been 10% of my life doing this. So so what is something meaningful? Media. I decided to create one piece of media every day for a thousand days.”

Nas Daily CEO talks about making 1000 videos in 1000 days

At the NXT Conclave, Nas Daily CEO stated, “Never missed a day. Not even once. You’ll see the word 1000 very often in this talk. And you’ll see why, after making 1000 videos in 1000 days. To my surprise, Nas daily exploded. It became one of the biggest things on social media with over 70 million followers. 14 different languages and 30 billion views. That’s not 30 billion people, to be clear. And and that became much bigger than I realized. And a lot of people when I started said, this is just a stupid TikTok channel, which is fair. It started as that, but then it became a little bit bigger than that. And in my opinion, the future of news and the future of media looks something like a social media page.”

Nuseir Yassin Mentions Maha Kumbh Mela

Nas Daily CEO Nuseir Yassin at the event shared, “I want to play you an example of a video that we made here in India last month, and it was about Maha Kumbh Mela. This is the largest gathering of humans, and so no, 450 million humans in one place in India. This event happens once in a lifetime. They hired thousands of security and cleaning staff, and even built a temporary bridge for people to cross. These guys from Adani and with Iskcon Foundation, they built a massive kitchen to cook 100,000 meals and give away for free.”

He added, “The last time this event happened, we had no airplane and no internet. The next time this happens, we will have flying cars and live on Mars. So. Now this looks like a silly Instagram video, but it’s a little bit more than that because you learn about Maha Kumbh Mela in a different way. Number one, the national unity in India, right? 450 million people agreeing to do something together. Rich for young, all big small. It’s incredible sight to see. And so you’ll learn about this version of India. If you don’t live in India, you don’t know much about it. The second thing you’ll learn from this video is the power of public and private sector partnerships.

Nuseir Yassin asks ‘What’s next in media?’

At the NXT Conclave, Nuseir Yassin said, “Now this gets me to the next point. What’s next in media? What’s going to happen next? Is this the future of media, is it not? What’s going to happen? The answer is in one word. I’m going to introduce a one word answer to the future of media. And that word is thousand edification. Now, this this word doesn’t make sense, but we are seeing the thousand deification of media. Everything that exists in media needs to become 1000 times bigger. What do I mean by that? In the past, there was one screen, the TV screen in your living room. The entire family was watching it. Now, today and in the future, there is 1000 screens. There is a phone screen. There is iPad screen, there is Kindle, there is a laptop, there is TV screen, there is hotel TV screen.”

Nas Daily CEO added, “Inside this screen there is a million other screens. There is Facebook screen, Instagram screen, YouTube screen, Snapchat screen, TikTok screen, WhatsApp screen. There’s a million screens for media consumption today and it’s only gonna get bigger and bigger from there. And if there’s a thousand screens, there’s also a thousand presenters. In the past, if you wanted to say something, just hire a celebrity, have them say it and call it a day. You cannot do that anymore. Instead of one news anchor in the future, you need 1000 news anchors to repeat the same message 1000 times. Somebody like you, the content creator from New York, somebody like me, somebody like you. You need that thousand person army. Nas daily is just one of a thousand. It is not the end all, be all.”

‘Every government needs soft power’

At the NXT Conclave, Nuseir Yassin said, “Now think about that specific targeting of people. You can create an AI presenter of a truck driver. You can have him present in French, and you can have him talk about Michael Miller on a French social media channel. This is highly targeted, highly specific. And this is what I mean by the future of media, because this is going to be soft power. A lot of people here are part of governments or corporations. Every government needs soft power. And the honorable Prime minister talked about it. You need to tell your story to the rest of the world and the best way and the fastest way and the cheapest way to do it is through social media. And it’s happening right now. Yet no one is doing it.”

He added, “It boggles my mind that many governments around the world, many corporations around the world, if they want to say something, they create one press release and move on. They make this nice text file, send it to a few people and call it a day. Well guess what? Nobody’s heard it. Nobody cares. You need to repeat the same thing a thousand times. And that is the opportunity here for next T. This is the opportunity for India. This is the opportunity for all of us. Even if you own a hospital, that’s the opportunity for you as well. I saw the glimpse of this three years ago, this massive decentralization of media. I saw it three years ago in the United Arab Emirates, a great friend of India, a great country.”

‘India has the brainpower’

The Nas Daily CEO while further talking about soft power said, “We worked with the United Arab Emirates to create this Emirates loves the world. 60 social media pages. This was before I. Every single page is about how Emirates loves Russia. Emirates loves China. Emirates loves India. Emirates loves sedan. Emirates loves Egypt. Each and every page is about how the Emirates and India are working together. Now that is just 60 social media pages. But now with I this can be 600 social media pages. And this project in 2 or 3 years has reached a billion people. It’s crazy soft power.”

He also added, “And that is the opportunity for India to lead the way. This is why I was so excited to come from Colombia all the way here, because I really think this is where the future is heading and India can lead the way. India has the brainpower. You have the stories. You have the resources. You have the money to build the next version of media from India to the world. I really hope that in the next ten years, we next 12 years, we come back. And at the at the coma, we see French truck drivers celebrating Kumbh Mela. Thank you guys. I hope you enjoyed. Good luck.

