Friday, March 14, 2025
India Hits Back At Pakistan: Labels It “Global Terrorism Epicentre” After Train Hijack Claim

India has dismissed Pakistan's claims that New Delhi is behind the recent surge of violence in the neighboring country, including the hijacking of a train by Baloch rebels.

India has dismissed Pakistan’s claims that New Delhi is behind the recent surge of violence in the neighboring country, including the hijacking of a train by Baloch rebels. Strongly refuting the accusations, India has called out Pakistan for shifting blame instead of addressing its internal turmoil, particularly in the restive Balochistan region, where an independence movement has been active for decades.

Pakistan, India asserts, should introspect rather than accuse others of fueling unrest. This is in line with India’s long-standing stance that Islamabad continues to be a breeding ground for terrorism.

India Calls Pakistan the “Epicentre of Global Terrorism”

In a sharp response, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement rejecting Pakistan’s accusations outright.

“We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures on to others,” read the statement.

India’s reaction follows comments from a senior Pakistani official who accused New Delhi of “sponsoring terrorism” and attempting to destabilize its neighbors.

The Jaffar Express Hijacking: A Fresh Flashpoint

Pakistan’s allegations came after the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express, a train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, in a dramatic 30-hour siege. The attack resulted in the deaths of 21 hostages and four security personnel, adding to the mounting security crisis in the region.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan suggested that the attack was orchestrated from outside Pakistan. However, he stopped short of directly blaming India, instead pointing to links between the BLA rebels and handlers based in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Maintains Its Stand on India’s Alleged Role

Despite not implicating India in the train attack, Khan reiterated Pakistan’s broader accusation that India plays a role in sponsoring terrorism against it.

“There is no shift in our policy. And again, the facts have not changed. India is involved in sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan. What I was referring to was, in this particular incident, we have evidence of calls being traced to Afghanistan. This is what I said,” Khan told reporters.

Balochistan: A Long-Standing Conflict Zone

The BLA is one of several armed insurgent groups operating in Balochistan, a mineral-rich but conflict-ridden province that has seen unrest since its forced merger with Pakistan in 1947. Separatist groups in the region have long been fighting for independence, often targeting Pakistani security forces and Chinese-funded infrastructure projects.

In recent months, Baloch rebels have stepped up their attacks, leading to a spike in violence. Reports of forced disappearances, allegedly carried out by state forces, have further fueled tensions between the local population and the Pakistani government.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Accuses India Of 'Sponsoring Terrorism' During Train Hijack Incident

 

