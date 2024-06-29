India Holds First Meeting As Chair Of Colombo Process

India chaired its inaugural meeting as the Chair of the Colombo Process at the Permanent Representative Level Meeting held at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Headquarters in Geneva.

Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) of the Ministry of External Affairs, delivered a special address as the incoming Chair-in-Office. India assumed the chairmanship of the Colombo Process for the first time in May this year.

In his address, Pardeshi reiterated India’s commitment to advancing the objectives of the Colombo Process and enhancing collaboration among member states. According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India presented an action plan for the next two years.

The MEA’s press release outlined India’s priorities for the Colombo Process from 2024 to 2026, which include:

Reviewing the financial sustainability of the Colombo Process. Broadening the membership to include new member states and observers. Reconfiguring technical-level collaborations. Implementing a structured rotation for the chairmanship. Conducting a regional review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM). Engaging in dialogues with the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) and other regional processes.

India’s Permanent Mission at the UN in Geneva posted on X, “Indian leadership for safe, orderly, legal migration @SecretaryCPVOIA presents India’s vision & priorities in 1st #ColomboProcess meeting after India became its Chair. We thank all Member States for endorsing India’s plan to revitalise the process & @UNmigration for Sectt. support.”

The Colombo Process is a regional consultative process comprising 12 member states from Asia, primarily serving as countries of origin for migrant workers. The forum facilitates the exchange of best practices on managing overseas employment. The IOM hosts the Secretariat of the Colombo Process at its headquarters in Geneva.

The Colombo Process plays a pivotal role in enhancing regional cooperation on migration issues. With India's leadership, there is a renewed commitment to engaging all member states actively, improving migration governance, and fostering safe, orderly, and regular migration for organized overseas employment.

