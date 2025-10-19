India in Australia 2025 Scoreboard

Oct 19 (OPTA) – Scoreboard at close of play of 1st odi between Australia and India on Sunday at Perth, Australia India 1st innings Rohit Sharma c Matt Renshaw b Josh Hazlewood 8 Shubman Gill c Josh Philippe b Nathan Ellis 10 Virat Kohli c Cooper Connolly b Mitchell Starc 0 Shreyas Iyer c Josh Philippe b Josh Hazlewood 11 Axar Patel c Matt Renshaw b Matthew Kuhnemann 31 Lokesh Rahul c Matt Renshaw b Mitch Owen 38 Washington Sundar b Matthew Kuhnemann 10 Nitish Kumar Reddy Not Out 19 Harshit Rana c Josh Philippe b Mitch Owen 1 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 6w 8 Total (26.0 overs) 136-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-13 Sharma, 2-21 Kohli, 3-25 Gill, 4-45 Iyer, 5-84 Patel, 6-115 Sundar, 7-121 Rahul, 8-123 Rana, 9-124 Singh Did Not Bat : Singh, Siraj Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 6 1 22 1 3.67 1w Josh Hazlewood 7 2 20 2 2.86 4w Nathan Ellis 5 1 29 1 5.80 1w Mitch Owen 3 0 20 2 6.67 Matthew Kuhnemann 4 0 26 2 6.50 Matt Short 1 0 17 0 17.00 ………………………………………………….. Australia 1st innings Mitchell Marsh Not Out 46 Travis Head c Harshit Rana b Arshdeep Singh 8 Matt Short c Rohit Sharma b Axar Patel 8 Josh Philippe c Arshdeep Singh b Washington Sundar 37 Matt Renshaw Not Out 21 Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 8w 11 Total (21.1 overs) 131-3 Fall of Wickets : 1-10 Head, 2-44 Short, 3-99 Philippe To Bat : Connolly, Owen, Starc, Ellis, Kuhnemann, Hazlewood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mohammed Siraj 4 1 21 0 5.25 1w Arshdeep Singh 5 0 31 1 6.20 2w Harshit Rana 4 0 27 0 6.75 Axar Patel 4 0 19 1 4.75 Nitish Kumar Reddy 2.1 0 16 0 7.38 Washington Sundar 2 0 14 1 7.00 1w ……………………………… Umpire Richard Kettleborough Umpire Sam Nogajski Video Allahudien Paleker Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe

