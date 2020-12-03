India has invited the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson as chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in January 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally invited him during a telephonic conversation with him, a response from the British High Commission is awaited on the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India on January 26, 2021, for Republic Day celebrations during a formal telephonic conversation with him on November 27. To which, the officials of the British High Commission replied that UK PM was willing to visit India as soon as possible. A confirmation on the same has not been received yet.

Diplomatic sources suggest that PM Johnson has also invited PM Modi to the United Kingdom for the G-7 summit in the year 2021. The two leaders have been reiterating their inclination towards the idea of strengthening the relations of India and UK. Sources in the UK said that the two leaders talked in a positive manner and that the two countries would like to work out a broad strategic partnership across various areas.

Recently, the United Kingdom has also become the first country to have approved the vaccination of Coronavirus. The UK has authorized the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, the first doses of which will be rolled out next week across the country.

