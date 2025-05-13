‘India Is My Home’: Russian Woman Polina Agrawal’s Viral Tribute To Indian Soldiers Wins Hearts Online

Russian woman Polina Agrawal’s video thanking the Indian Army amid India-Pakistan tensions has gone viral, gaining over 1.27 lakh views. Living in Gurgaon, she called India her peaceful home and praised Indian soldiers' bravery.

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, an Instagram video by Russian woman Polina Agrawal, who lives in Gurgaon, has captured the internet’s attention with her heartfelt message thanking the Indian Army. The video has gone viral with over 1.27 lakh views and continues to receive overwhelming support from users on social media.

Polina, who describes herself as a “Russian Bania”, is married to an Indian man and has been living in India for several years. With nearly 93,000 followers on Instagram, she often shares glimpses of her daily life and her love for India.

“I Am Home in India”

In the viral video, Polina revealed that her grandmother from Russia had advised her to return home due to the recent news about border tensions.

“What home?” Polina questioned emotionally. “I am home right now here in Gurugram in India.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She reaffirmed her deep connection with India, calling it her “peaceful home.”

Praise for Indian Soldiers and Defence Systems

In her message, Polina expressed deep gratitude for Indian soldiers, their dedication, and the strength of India’s air defence systems. “Indian soldiers have such immense dedication and such big hearts so we can sleep peacefully at night. They risk their lives so we live whatever lives we were living before,” she said.

She also highlighted the significance of Russia’s military contributions, acknowledging that India’s advanced defence systems, including those provided by Russia, play a crucial role in national security.

“The Indian military has got such advanced weapons and air defence systems, which Russia itself has provided. It stays so strong against all the drones or jets or planes or anything that tries to fly in,” she added.

Emotional Conclusion

Polina ended the video by stating, “I am so deeply grateful to them. I am so deeply grateful to them for their dedication. And, I am so deeply grateful to them that I can call India my peaceful home.”

The video’s caption read: “Really grateful to all Indian soldiers who protect us and help us sleep peacefully at night!”

Netizens React with Love and Gratitude

Her message struck a chord with viewers. The comments section was flooded with supportive responses:

“Polina mam, you don’t need to worry. We already know your love & support for India. You’re such a pure & gentle soul,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Russia has always been a great friend to us. Thank you for the military aid — rest assured, as a Russian, you have saved many lives.”

A user also praised India’s defence: “Truly grateful for the dedication and bravery of our soldiers. Their sacrifice and the strength of our defence systems like S-400 and Akash, salute to our brave soldiers.”

