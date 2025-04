Home»

India Issues NOTAM Shutting Airspace For All Pak Flights Days After Kashmir Terror Attack

India has issued a NOTAM restricting its airspace to all aircraft registered, operated, or leased by Pakistan, effective from April 30 to May 23, 2025. The move affects both commercial and military flights.

India imposes NOTAM banning Pakistan-registered aircraft from its airspace from April 30 to May 23, 2025, affecting both commercial and military flights.



India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) imposing restrictions on its airspace for all aircraft registered, operated, or leased by Pakistan, including both commercial and military flights. This airspace closure will be enforced from April 30 to May 23, 2025.