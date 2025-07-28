India, Japan Boost Ties with Focus on Economic Security and Space

India’s Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, met with Japan’s Minister for Economic Security, Minoru Kiuchi, and discussed ways to boost the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, particularly in the fields of economic security, space, and science and technology.

“Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge welcomed H.E. Mr. Minoru Kiuchi, Hon’ble Minister for Economic Security of Japan, at India House and discussed strengthening further India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, particularly in areas of economic security, space, and science & technology,” the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a post on X on Monday.

India and Japan Seek to Enhance Bilateral Relations

The meeting comes amid a series of recent diplomatic and strategic engagements between the two countries aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

Earlier this week, the event “IPOI: India-Japan Partnership in Maritime Connectivity” was held at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. Ambassador Sibi George delivered the inaugural remarks, with special addresses by Japan’s former Defence Minister and MP Minoru Kihara, India’s Secretary (East) P. Kumaran, and Shingo Miyamoto, Director General at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The discussions focused on enhancing maritime linkages across the Indo-Pacific.

Last month, India’s Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, met Terada Yoshimichi, Japan’s Vice Minister for International Affairs, in Oslo to expand maritime cooperation. The talks included possible Japanese investments in Indian shipyards, digital port systems, green technology, and developing sustainable islands in the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep regions.

Both India and Japan Seek Partnerships In Various Key Sectors

In April 2025, following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer condolences. Earlier, both PM Ishiba and Foreign Minister Iwaya had issued public messages expressing sympathy.

The India-Japan relationship has seen steady high-level exchanges. In October 2024, PM Modi met PM Ishiba on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos, where both leaders reviewed cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, and defense.

Strategic dialogues have also continued. In August 2024, the 17th India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue and the 3rd 2+2 Ministerial Meeting were held in New Delhi, underscoring the two countries’ shared vision for peace, maritime security, and economic growth in the region.

