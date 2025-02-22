Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

The Indian government is set to launch a high-level investigation into allegations that USAID, the U.S. Agency for International Development, funneled $21 million into a voter turnout program aimed at influencing the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

BJP Accuses Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi of Colluding with USAID to Undermine Indian Democracycalling it a "kickback scheme."


The Indian government is set to launch a high-level investigation into allegations that USAID, the U.S. Agency for International Development, funneled $21 million into a voter turnout program aimed at influencing the upcoming 2024 General Elections. These allegations have sparked a fierce political controversy, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carefully considering its next steps to investigate the claims.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Closer Look at the Allegations

According to reports, the alleged funding was intended for USAID’s voter turnout initiative, which some believe may have played a role in influencing the political landscape in India. The controversy gained momentum after high-profile figures like U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly revealed details of USAID’s financial allocations, including the $21 million directed to India.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concerns following these revelations, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly accusing opposition figures of potential involvement in the matter. BJP leaders have linked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the controversy, accusing him of treason for allegedly collaborating with financier George Soros and foreign entities to undermine India’s sovereignty, particularly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP and Congress Lock Horns Over the USAID Row

The political firestorm has ignited intense debate, with the BJP accusing Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family of working with foreign actors to influence Indian elections. The party argues that the alleged interference is an attempt to weaken India’s democratic processes out of political animosity toward Prime Minister Modi.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has denied any involvement, calling the accusations politically motivated. The growing tensions reflect the deepening rift between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, further adding fuel to the election season.

Government’s Response and Next Steps

The Indian government is committed to fully investigating the claims and has pledged to take necessary action against any parties found guilty of violating Indian sovereignty or interfering in its democratic processes. The Enforcement Directorate is expected to take a closer look at the details of the USAID funding and its alleged role in shaping the election narrative.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, this controversy is already making waves in Indian politics, with both the government and opposition gearing up for a battle over foreign interference and electoral integrity.

Filed under

donald trump USAID

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Luigi Mangione’s Life In Danger? UHC CEO Killer Appears In Court Wearing A Bulletproof Vest As Female Fans Gather To Admire

Luigi Mangione’s Life In Danger? UHC CEO Killer Appears In Court Wearing A Bulletproof Vest...

Donald Trump Denies Plans To Attend Moscow On May 9, Kremlin Confirms

Donald Trump Denies Plans To Attend Moscow On May 9, Kremlin Confirms

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid Her Burnouts: Report

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner...

Trump Removes 145-Year-Old Office Desk After Musk’s Son Seen Picking Nose, Wiping Fingers

Trump Removes 145-Year-Old Office Desk After Musk’s Son Seen Picking Nose, Wiping Fingers

Unacceptable, Says India As It Claps Back Turkish President’s Kashmir Push During Pakistan Visit

Unacceptable, Says India As It Claps Back Turkish President’s Kashmir Push During Pakistan Visit

Entertainment

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid Her Burnouts: Report

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual Assault Case?

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey Bieber Gets ‘Really Concerned’

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland Gets Delayed, Check New Release Date Here!

‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

‘Bad Call’: Kate Hudson Regrets Turning Down Role In The Devil Wears Prada

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox