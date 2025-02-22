India Launches Investigation Into Alleged USAID Funding To Influence 2024 Elections

The Indian government is set to launch a high-level investigation into allegations that USAID, the U.S. Agency for International Development, funneled $21 million into a voter turnout program aimed at influencing the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

A Closer Look at the Allegations

According to reports, the alleged funding was intended for USAID’s voter turnout initiative, which some believe may have played a role in influencing the political landscape in India. The controversy gained momentum after high-profile figures like U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly revealed details of USAID’s financial allocations, including the $21 million directed to India.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concerns following these revelations, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly accusing opposition figures of potential involvement in the matter. BJP leaders have linked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the controversy, accusing him of treason for allegedly collaborating with financier George Soros and foreign entities to undermine India’s sovereignty, particularly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP and Congress Lock Horns Over the USAID Row

The political firestorm has ignited intense debate, with the BJP accusing Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family of working with foreign actors to influence Indian elections. The party argues that the alleged interference is an attempt to weaken India’s democratic processes out of political animosity toward Prime Minister Modi.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has denied any involvement, calling the accusations politically motivated. The growing tensions reflect the deepening rift between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, further adding fuel to the election season.

Government’s Response and Next Steps

The Indian government is committed to fully investigating the claims and has pledged to take necessary action against any parties found guilty of violating Indian sovereignty or interfering in its democratic processes. The Enforcement Directorate is expected to take a closer look at the details of the USAID funding and its alleged role in shaping the election narrative.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, this controversy is already making waves in Indian politics, with both the government and opposition gearing up for a battle over foreign interference and electoral integrity.