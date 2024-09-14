India Leads the World with Largest Food-Based Safety Net Programs: MoS

During the meeting, India highlighted the role of enhanced international trade in contributing to global food security.

India is dedicated to building resilient agricultural systems and ensuring global food security, according to Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ram Nath Thakur. He made these comments while representing India at the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting held in Cuiabá, Brazil, from September 12-14, 2024.

“Our approach goes beyond just productivity. It focuses on economic, social, and environmental sustainability, aiming to enhance farmer prosperity and reflect a comprehensive vision for development,” an official statement quoted Thakur.

The minister also underscored India’s implementation of “the world’s largest food-based safety net programs,” aimed at ensuring food security and nutrition for its population. He further emphasized the importance of Special and Differential Treatment for developing and least-developed countries, particularly to empower small and marginal fishers to actively participate in global trade discussions.

The G20 meeting centered around four key areas: the sustainability of agriculture and food systems, the role of international trade in food security, the importance of family farmers, smallholders, and indigenous communities, and the integration of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture into global value chains.

On the sidelines of the event, Thakur held bilateral discussions to bolster India’s agricultural partnerships with other nations. He also reiterated India’s commitment to working together on solutions to global food system challenges.

Congratulating Brazil on its G20 Presidency, Thakur acknowledged the ongoing efforts initiated during India’s previous presidency and extended his best wishes to South Africa for its upcoming term.

Thakur was accompanied by Indian Ambassador to Brazil, Suresh Reddy, and Joint Secretary (NRM) from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

