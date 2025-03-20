India May Join New Military ‘Squad’ To Counter China’s ‘Growing Expansion’ In Indo-Pacific

The Philippines has proposed India’s inclusion in a new military alliance, informally called the ‘Squad,’ alongside the United States, Australia, and Japan.

Amid growing concerns over China’s aggressive military expansion in the South China Sea, the Philippines has proposed India’s inclusion in a new military alliance, informally called the ‘Squad,’ alongside the United States, Australia, and Japan. The proposal, discussed during the recent Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, highlights rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Squad, an unofficial strategic partnership, has been carrying out collaborative naval operations in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea since last year. Philippine Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner underscored the necessity to widen the partnership by inviting India and South Korea, pointing to China’s “illegal, coercive, and disruptive Grey Zone” approach to seizing maritime space.

“The three artificial islands China constructed provide it de facto control over the South China Sea. They have constructed a 2.7-km runway, complete with air defense and missile capabilities, on Mischief Reef. In the future, we expect they will assert full control of the South China Sea,” General Brawner cautioned.

China’s Expansion in the Indo-Pacific

China’s increasing belligerence in the South China Sea has triggered alarm in the region. With the world’s largest navy that includes 370 warships and submarines, Beijing has been maintaining seven to eight naval ships permanently in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), including research vessels under suspicion of espionage.

Japan, which has been building up its military capabilities, has already doubled defense budgets to increase its military presence in the region. Japanese Chief of Joint Staff General Yoshihide Yoshida reaffirmed the nation’s pledge to upgrade war-fighting power in order to respond to potential threats.

In the meantime, U.S. Admiral Samuel Paparo, leader of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, emphasized that countries upholding global norms must solidify deterrence. “Things should not be resolved by force. The nations in the region need to get together and maintain stability and security,” he said, referring to Chinese territorial aspirations in Taiwan and the South China Sea.

India’s Strategic Role in the Indo-Pacific

India, being a major Indo-Pacific player, has reiterated its dedication to regional stability. Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi highlighted that India is actively tracking maritime activity and possessing a strong maritime domain awareness (MDA) in the IOR.

A Navy that doesn’t deploy does not deter. We have been deploying extensively far and wide and are more than capable of keeping an eye on activities in the region. We are closely observing naval movements, sharing intelligence, and building partnerships with island nations,” Admiral Tripathi stated.

India’s engagement with the Quad—a security dialogue amongst India, the U.S., Australia, and Japan—already makes it an important regional stakeholder. The Raisina Dialogue discussions show a likelihood of closer engagement with the Squad, further cementing India’s place in pushing back against China’s influence.

The U.S. Commitment Under Trump 2.0

With former U.S. President Donald Trump back in office, concerns were raised about America’s long-term commitment to its Indo-Pacific allies. Allaying these fears, General Brawner said he was confident that the U.S. would still give a high priority to the region.

“We see more support to the Indo-Pacific. The new administration has already reaffirmed commitment to regional security. One of its first meetings was with the Quad foreign ministers,” Admiral Paparo said.

