India will take reciprocal measures against UK’s “discriminatory” move to recognise AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine but not Covishield, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference, Shringla said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary.

“Have raised the discriminatory nature of UK vaccine recognition for AstraZeneca but not Covishield. Discussions on, but if they do not satisfy us, we would be well within our rights to take reciprocal action,” Shringla said. “Non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminating policy and impacts Indian citizens travelling to the UK,” he added.

The developments came after the new rules issued by UK authorities stated that Indians travelling to the UK would be considered unvaccinated and have to go through 10 days isolation periods. “I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved,” Foreign Secretary added while addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi’s first visit to the US after COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation consisting of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials including Shringla. “The main elements of the programme are bilateral meetings with US leaderships, participation at Quad leaders’ summit and address at the UN General Assembly,” the foreign secretary said.

During the significant visit to the US, PM Modi would on September 24 participate in the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington along with his US, Japanese and Australian counterparts. The bilateral meeting with the US President is also scheduled for the day.