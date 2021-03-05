Imran Khan will also be seeking a vote of confidence tomorrow in the Pakistani parliament, he announced on March 4. Khan said that all the members of his party and his alliance can vote in the open ballot against him if they no longer had confidence in him.

In a major admission by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, he conceded that India is more developed than Pakistan. Addressing India’s mega-developments and progress, he blamed rampant corruption for the downfall of Pakistan after 1985.

Rattled with opposition’s remarks, Imran Khan yesterday lashed out at the opposition and said that they made a mockery of democracy. Pak PM Imran Khan has been facing a tough time with Pakistan’s economy being in shambles, rising opposition and FATF sword hanging on the debt-ridden country.

In his emotional address, Khan also said that he was ready to sit in the opposition if he lost the vote of confidence but he would not stop his campaign against corruption. Additionally, Pakistani Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh recently lost in the Senate elections.

