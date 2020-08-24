Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a human rights activist and journalist hailing from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) asked India to start extradition process to bring back some of these dreaded terrorists for their involvement in terror attacks in the country.

Days after Pakistan declared a list of 88 dreaded terrorists announcing sanctions on them, a human rights activist has asked India to start extradition process to bring back some of these dreaded terrorists for their involvement in terror attacks in the country. They include 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a human rights activist and journalist hailing from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) said that the most important name was that of Dawood Ibrahim, who was known as the mastermind of serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993, more than 250 people were killed and over 700 people got injured. He added that those terrorists were in Pakistan and they were also aware of that.

He added that presence of Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan’s Karachi city was revealed by media several times but it has now been officially declared by Islamabad in the list of sanctions.

Also read: PLA to carry military exercises in South China Sea amid tensions

Also read: US Elections 2020: Donald Trump’s new commercial ft. PM Modi aims to woo Indian Americans, watch here

Dr Mirza said that India must start the process of extradition of Dawood Ibrahim after Pakistan had accepted about his presence in the country, he should be brought to India along with others and action must be taken against them legally. He further said that Masood Azhar, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Saeed should also be handed over to India because they were involved in terror incidents in India.

He said that they had committed heinous crimes against the people of India, if Pakistan wanted to prove that it is fighting against terrorism then those dreaded terrorists should be handed over to India and be punished as per the law.

Paris based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan government issued two notifications on August 18 announcing sanctions on key leaders of terror outfits. Dawood Ibrahim, who heads a vast illegal business, emerged as India’s most wanted terrorist after the 1993 Mumbai blasts which killed nearly 250 people.

Dr Mirza said that if Pakistan failed to hand over those terrorists to India and not handover compensation to terror victims in India, then it was clear that this list of terrorists by Pakistan was just to impress the FATF.

Also read: Iran is to thank for peace in the Middle East