Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 5 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday called on Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi here and discussed “important bilateral issues”.

India in Myanmar wrote on Twitter that the Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary along with Saurabh Kumar called on State Counsellor H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar SC at MOFA Myanmar NayPyiTaw on October 5, 2020. It said that they discussed important bilateral issues. Naravane and Shringla are on a two-day visit to Myanmar to “take stock of the existing bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest”.

A Ministry of External Affairs release had said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, few direct exchanges had taken place between the two sides. It said that this visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of the existing bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

India attaches high priority to its relationship with Myanmar in accordance with its ‘Neighborhood First’ and ‘Act East’ policies, the MEA said.

In recent times, both sides have strengthened their cooperation in several areas, including connectivity and trade, development projects, energy, capacity building, defence and security and culture and people-to-people links.

