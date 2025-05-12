India Names Pakistani Officials Who Attended Terrorist Funerals — Here’s the List

ndia has named top Pakistani Army and police officials seen attending funerals of terrorists killed in its May 7 airstrikes during Operation Sindoor. Images released by Indian intelligence show uniformed personnel offering prayers, raising questions over Pakistan’s long-standing denial of supporting terrorism.

Following India’s precision strikes during Operation Sindoor on May 7, which led to the death of over 100 terrorists, disturbing videos and images began circulating on social media, depicting the funerals of the slain terrorists. These visuals showed Pakistani Army officials and personnel, along with key police officials from Punjab, attending the funerals in various border regions.

On Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces released the names of the Pakistani officials who were present at the funerals, offering their prayers for the terrorists. The individuals identified include:

Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Commander of the IV Corps of Lahore

Major General Rao Imran Sartaj, of the 11th Infantry Division of Lahore

Brigadier Mohammad Furqan Shabbir

Dr. Usman Anwar, Inspector General of Punjab Police

Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab

These names were revealed in the wake of Indian intelligence’s release of the images that identified the Pakistani Army personnel and police officials involved.

Pakistan’s Denial of Terrorism Sponsorship Contradicted by Evidence

For years, Pakistan has denied accusations that it harbors or sponsors terrorism, claiming that no such actions are carried out by the state. However, the release of these images and names raises questions about this stance, especially given the presence of several Pakistani Army officials at the funerals of those involved in terror activities. The photographs from the funerals show uniformed personnel, both from the military and police, offering prayers behind the coffins of the slain terrorists.

Funeral of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Terrorist Led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf

Among the notable figures at the funerals was Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who led the funeral prayers for three of the deceased militants. These three men had been killed in India’s strikes on a terrorist camp in Muridke, near Lahore. The men—Qari Abdul Malik, Khalid, and Mudassir—were reportedly affiliated with the banned group Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), which was founded by Hafiz Saeed.

According to Indian intelligence, the three deceased were prayer leaders and caretakers at a mosque that had been destroyed in the attack. Rauf, a key figure in LeT, is also designated a global terrorist by the United States Treasury Department.

Pakistan Army Personnel Seen Carrying Coffins of Terrorists

In a particularly troubling video, Pakistan Army personnel were shown carrying the coffins of the deceased terrorists, which were draped in the Pakistan flag, through the streets of Muridke. This footage added to the growing evidence of Pakistan’s controversial involvement in the aftermath of terrorist activities targeting India.

India Condemns State Funerals for Terrorists

On May 8, India condemned Pakistan for what it referred to as “state funerals” for the terrorists. The Indian government sharply criticized Pakistan for honoring terrorists with such rituals, suggesting that offering state funerals to those engaged in terrorist activities may have become an institutionalized practice in Pakistan.

At a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held up a photograph showing uniformed Pakistani Army and police personnel praying at the funeral of the slain terrorists. Misri questioned the implications of such images, asking, “What message does this image convey?”

