Pakistan Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi and India’s EAM S. Jaishankar are likely to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the ‘Heart of Asia’ Conference which is going to be held in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan. The conference is a part of the Istanbul process- a regional initiative on security and cooperation for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan which was launched on 2nd November 2011.

As per reports, Pakistan has informed India through diplomatic channels that Mahmood Qureshi is keen to meet EAM Jaishankar as relations between the two nations are getting cold and showing initial signs of a thaw. Both the ministers are likely to discuss the issue of ‘reinstatement’ of envoys in India and Pakistan at the earliest, the reports stated.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on March 30, the development comes from Pakistan’s side by their Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief of Pakistan, Qamar Javed Bajwa. While speaking at the Islamabad security dialogue on Thursday, the Pakistan chief of Army stated that the country feels that its time to bury the past and move forward as the peace talks between the two neighbours would help to unlock the potential of Central and South Asia PM Imran Khan also talked about the regional trade and stated that it can only prosper of India takes the first step.

Earlier this week, India’s foreign minister Harsh Singhlaalso talked about the neighbourly ties with Pakistan stating that India desires good neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if there are any, bilaterally and peacefully.

