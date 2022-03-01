Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan are set to hold the annual Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) meeting in Islamabad. The 10-member Indian delegation for the talks reached Pakistan on Monday via the Wagah-Atari border crossing. The talks that will be held for three days will begin on Tuesday, March 1, as reported by PTI. The Indian delegation is headed by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena.

The last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held on March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi. Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan. The meeting could not be held in 2020 due to restrictions imposed on account of the Covid 19 pandemic situation.

The Permanent Indus Commission (PIC), with a commissioner appointed by each country, was established under the Indus Waters Treaty to exchange data and co-operate in the optimum use of water from the Indus System of Rivers.

Last year, discussions revolved around the designs of two Indian hydroelectricity projects – Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW). India held firm to its stance that these projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position.

Pakistan side had urged India for sharing information on the design of other Indian hydropower projects being planned to be developed on the Indus river system. Indian side assured that the information will be supplied as and when required under the provisions of the treaty.