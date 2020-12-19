While speaking to media in UAE, Qureshi said that India was planning another surgical strike on Pakistan to shift the focus of its people from its own issues. He claimed that he has "credible" sources who had confirmed that India was planning such an attack.

Even after four years of surgical strike by India, it’s neighbour Pakistan still lives in the fear of another surgical strike by India. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday expressed Pakistan government’s fear of being attacked by India again.

While speaking to media in UAE, Qureshi said that India was planning another surgical strike on Pakistan to shift the focus of its people from its own issues. He claimed that he has “credible” sources who had confirmed that India was planning such an attack. Sources suggest that during his meeting with UAE’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, Qureshi hurled lies against India citing human rights violation in Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister said that he had learnt through their intelligence sources, they had picked up this information that India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan. He added that it was a serious development and he said that he also had knowledge that India had tried to seek approval from important players whom it considers to be its partners.

Also read: ‘Request opposition with folded hands not to mislead farmers’: PM Modi amid deadlock over farm laws

Also read: Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa denounces iPhone factoy violence, says such things should not happen

Towards the end, Qureshi issued a warning that if India attacks Pakistan then Pakistan would also retaliate. While Qureshi is in UAE, UAE had some time ago stopped issuing new visas to Pakistani citizens over security concerns. Pakistan is going through a financial crunch currently and its economy is struggling to survive, this decision of UAE came as a setback for Pakistan during such times.

Also read: WB Assembly Elections 2021: MHA summons 3 lPS officers, asks them to report by 5 pm today