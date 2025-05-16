India Plans Ranbir Canal Expansion As Indus Waters Treaty Remains Suspended: Report

India is considering a significant escalation in its use of water from the Indus river system—crucial to Pakistani agriculture—in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, Reuters has reported. The move comes amid India’s suspension of the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, with PM Modi ordering fast-tracked water projects on rivers allocated to Pakistan.

India is exploring plans to significantly boost the volume of water it withdraws from a key river in the Indus system—waters that ultimately feed Pakistani farmland—as part of a broader response to an April terror attack on Indian tourists Reuters has reported.

Shortly after the April 22 attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, India suspended its participation in the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-old agreement that governs the shared use of the Indus river system. Although India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire last week following their worst bout of conflict in years, the treaty remains inactive.

PM Modi Orders Acceleration of Water Projects

According to six sources who spoke with Reuters, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to fast-track both planning and execution of projects along the Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus rivers—three of the six rivers in the Indus system that are allocated primarily to Pakistan under the treaty.

A key initiative under consideration is the extension of the Ranbir Canal on the Chenab River. Currently about 60 km long, the canal could be doubled to 120 km, allowing India to divert 150 cubic meters of water per second—up from the current 40 cubic meters, said four of the sources to Reuters citing official discussions and internal documents. The Ranbir Canal, originally built in the 19th century, predates the Indus Waters Treaty.

These internal deliberations, which have not been publicly disclosed before, began last month and are ongoing, even after the ceasefire agreement, one of the individuals added.

Indus Waters Treaty: No Official Comment From Indian Government

India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Jal Shakti (Water Resources), and the Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. NHPC, the state-run hydropower company operating multiple projects within the Indus basin, also did not respond to emailed inquiries from Reuters.

In a recent address, Prime Minister Modi declared, “Water and blood cannot flow together,” without explicitly referencing the Indus treaty. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that India would keep the treaty “in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

Indus Water Suspension: Pakistan Warns of “Act of War”

Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources and Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not issue any comment to Reuters. However, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told lawmakers this week that Islamabad had informed New Delhi its suspension of the treaty was illegal and insisted the accord remains in force.

Following India’s decision in April, Pakistan warned that any effort to stop or divert the water flow “belonging to Pakistan” would be seen as an “act of war.” The stakes are high for Pakistan, as about 80% of its agriculture and nearly all of its hydropower infrastructure depend on the Indus system to serve its population of approximately 250 million people.

With inputs from agencies.

