After the tragic crash of China Eastern Airlines aircraft on Monday, which took the lives of 132 people, India has put Boeing 737 fleets on enhanced surveillance. DGCA chief said that flight safety is serious business and they are closely monitoring the situation. In India, Spicejet, Vistara, and Air India Express have Boeing 737 aircrafts in their fleets.

The China Eastern Boeing 737-800 operating flight MU5735 crashed in the mountains in South China. The flight took off from Kunming Changshui International airport and was scheduled to land in Guangzhou. Before the aircraft could land, it crashed into a mountain. No survivors have been found in the Chinese airliner, which had 132 people on board.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun has offered full support to China in the crash probe. In an open letter, Calhoun promised to support their customers and the accident investigation and committed to safety, transparency, and integrity at every step.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for immediate activation of the emergency mechanism for the plane crash and said that no efforts should be spared in search, rescue, and proper handling of the aftermath.