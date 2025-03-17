Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
  India Raises Khalistan Issue With New Zealand As PM Modi and Luxon Vow Joint Action Against Terrorism

India Raises Khalistan Issue With New Zealand As PM Modi and Luxon Vow Joint Action Against Terrorism

The meeting comes at a time when India has been urging its allies to take strict action against those involved in extremist activities.

India Raises Khalistan Issue With New Zealand As PM Modi and Luxon Vow Joint Action Against Terrorism


India has conveyed its concerns regarding anti-India activities linked to Khalistani elements during discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. “About Khalistan, this was an issue that came up… We do alert our friends to the activities of anti-India elements in their countries and their abuse of freedom of speech and other democratic freedoms to glorify terrorism and to threaten attacks against our diplomats, our parliament or events in India. So these were also conveyed. The government of New Zealand has been receptive and has taken our concerns on board in the past as well,” ANI quoted Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar as saying in a special briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

PM Modi’s meeting with Luxon comes at a time when the government has been urging international partners to take stronger action against individuals and groups involved in extremist activities.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and his NZ counterpart Luxon reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges during the meeting in New Delhi.

In a joint press statement, PM Modi highlighted shared concerns over terrorism, citing attacks in both countries.

Emphasising that terrorism was unacceptable in all forms, PM Modi cited the devastating attacks on Christ Church in 2019 and Mumbai’s 26/11 tragedy, and stressed the need for strict action against separatist elements and perpetrators of terrorism.

“We have the same opinion on terrorism. Whether it is the terror attack on Christ Church on March 15, 2019, or Mumbai 26/11, terrorism is unacceptable in every manner. Strict action is necessary against terror perpetrators. We will work together against terrorist, separatist and extremist elements. We have shared our concern regarding anti-India activities in New Zealand. We are sure we will keep getting the New Zealand government’s assistance against these illegal activities,” he stated.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

PM Modi also welcomed New Zealand’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative, highlighting their shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region. “We both support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism. We welcome New Zealand to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative,” he said.

The two nations also agreed to strengthen their bilateral relationship through cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and security.

Luxon, in his remarks, highlighted New Zealand’s relationship with India and the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations. “New Zealand and India bookend the Indo-Pacific, but distance is no barrier to our pursuit of a brighter future for both our nations. Thank you for welcoming me to New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he wrote in a post on X.

Luxon also acknowledged the vital role of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, calling them an essential link between the two countries. “Indian-Kiwis represent the third-largest ethnic group in the country, the largest source of skilled migrants, and the second-largest contributor to international student enrolments,” he noted.

Filed under

Christopher Luxon India New Zealand relations India-New Zealand talks India-NZ ties Khalistan Issue PM Modi

