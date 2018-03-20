Pakistan expressed disappointment over the decision of Indian government to reject 500 visa applications from Pak pilgrims. The high commission in New Delhi said pilgrims could not visit at the time due to the absence of requisite security clearances. While Pak high commission released a statement saying that they are disappointed with the decision for not allowing pilgrims to visit Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer.

Indian high commission has rejected 500 visa applications from Pakistani pilgrims. The reason behind it was the absence of requisite security clearances. In reply, Pakistan expressed disappointment over the decision of Indian government. The Pakistani pilgrims were about to visit the shrine of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. The high commission in New Delhi said pilgrims could not visit at the time due to the absence of requisite security clearances. Every year hundreds of pilgrims from both the sides visit to the holy places.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry released a statement which said that the visit is a symbol and effort to bring close 2 communities and spread peace and harmony. The visit was about to take place under the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol to visit religious places. It was deep disappointment that India failed to issue visas of the 503 pilgrims to participate in Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer. “Pakistan notes with deep disappointment the non-issuance of visas by India for the visit of the 503 Pakistani zaireen (pilgrims) to participate in the Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA) at Ajmer Sharif, India from 19-29 March 2018,” the statement said.

In January, 192 Pakistani pilgrims could not participate in Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia due to non-issuance of visas, said Pakistan high commission. On the other side, Indian government sources reported that such visits and promoted by the country and visas granted after following some processes. Such visits cannot take place in view of the prevailing circumstances and absence of requisite security clearances.

