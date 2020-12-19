The Pakistani military and Foreign Office had made claims about a UN vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) being specifically fired upon by Indian troops on the LoC.

The Pakistani Armed Forces and Foreign Office had claimed that Indian troops stationed on the Line of Control (LoC) had intentionally opened fire on an official vehicle of the UN was targeted by Indian troops on the Line of Control (LoC). These claims are obviously false and outrageously insulting towards India.

Pakistani military officer Major General Babar Iftikhar posted images of a UN SUV with visible damage on its windows and body. He also wrote that the damage on the vehicle was the cause of firing in the Chirikot sector of the LoC.

India, to avoid misled foreign intervention in its own matters, does not recognise UNMOGIP which has established headquarters in Srinagar and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Chaudhri called the made up firing to be a low move by India. He claimed that the whole incident took place at 10:45 a.m. when the UNMOGIP officers were headed for the Polas village in Chirikot so as to review the condition of people living in the risk of being caught in the crossfire of the many cross border firing incidents between India and Pakistan. It was claimed that the UN officers were unharmed and evacuated to Rawalakot.

Artillery duels and firing is common between India and Pakistan at the LoC. Indian Army says that it responds to unprovoked firing from Pakistan’s side, which is meant to provide cover fand distraction for terrorists infiltrating into India. However, this incident is fabricated since the movement of UN vehicles and personnel is informed to both sides. Hypothetically, even if firing took place at the time of this made-up incident, it is unlikely for even stray shots to hit the UN vehicle, which would stop and remain in cover until the firing ends.

