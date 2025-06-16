India Relocates Citizens From Iran Amid Rising Israel-Iran Tensions; Students Shifted To Safer Zones

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to intensify, India has begun relocating its citizens, including students, from high-risk areas inside Iran. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Monday that the Embassy of India in Tehran is actively coordinating efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian nationals amid the growing conflict.

In an official statement, the ministry said, “The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety. In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran.”

The move comes after a dramatic escalation in hostilities began on Friday, with Israel launching a series of airstrikes against Iran. Tehran responded with retaliatory attacks, plunging the region into a tense state of military confrontation. The conflict has heightened concerns for foreign nationals, including thousands of Indians living in Iran.

Embassy in Constant Contact With Citizens

According to the Indian government, the Embassy is not only assisting with relocations but is also keeping open lines of communication with Indian community leaders across the country. These leaders are playing a key role in reporting local conditions and helping ensure that citizens receive timely guidance.

The Embassy of India has issued multiple advisories in recent days, strongly urging Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin to avoid all non-essential travel or movement within Iran. “Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran,” the advisory emphasized.

Airspace Closures, Travel Restrictions Complicate Evacuations

The situation on the ground has become even more complex due to Iran’s temporary closure of its airspace during the retaliatory attacks. This has created challenges for those attempting to leave the country or travel to safer regions within Iran.

As of 2022, government estimates reported that around 10,000 Indian citizens, including over 2,000 students, were residing in Iran. The current number may vary, but the Ministry of External Affairs remains focused on reaching all nationals, particularly vulnerable groups such as students and elderly residents.

India Urges De-Escalation, Offers Diplomatic Support

India has urged both Israel and Iran to avoid further violence. Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated New Delhi’s official stance on the crisis: “Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised.” India has maintained diplomatic relations with both countries and expressed willingness to offer “all possible support” to promote peace.

Earlier, the Indian government had called upon both parties to “avoid any escalatory steps,” underlining its concerns about regional stability and the safety of its citizens.

Emergency Contact and Real-Time Assistance

To streamline communication with nationals in Iran, the Indian Embassy launched a Google form through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, encouraging all Indian citizens in Iran to submit their details. This has helped the embassy build a database for emergency alerts and support.

The embassy has also introduced a dedicated Telegram channel to share real-time updates on the situation. “Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran,” the post read. Emergency contact numbers and social media channels have been made available for anyone needing immediate help.

Casualties Reported on Both Sides

As per the latest official updates, Iran’s health ministry has reported at least 224 deaths due to Israeli strikes. On the other side, Israel has also confirmed more than a dozen fatalities since Iran began its counteroffensive. The ongoing conflict poses severe risks to civilians and foreign residents alike, prompting diplomatic missions to act swiftly.

India’s efforts so far have focused on minimizing the exposure of its nationals to any danger zones and providing consistent support on the ground. The Ministry of External Affairs is expected to continue monitoring the situation closely, with further advisories likely based on the evolving security conditions in Iran.

