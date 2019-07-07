Two of the top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on India visit from July 9 for talks on space and trade between the two countries.

Dimitry Rogozin, director general of the state-run space agency Roscosmos, and Maxim Oreshkin, Minister for economic development in Russia will hold up important talks for enhanced cooperation and ties between the two countries.

PM Narendra Modi will be heading to Russia’s Vladivostok in September to attend the East Economic Forum meet. President Putin had formally extended the invitation to PM Modi during their SCO meet in Bishkek this year. Putin has invited Modi as a main guest to the Eastern Economic Forum meet in Vladivostok.

