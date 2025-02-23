Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
India Sends 26 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Honduras After Storm ‘SARA’

India has dispatched 26 tons of medical and disaster relief supplies to Honduras, reinforcing its role as a key first responder in global humanitarian efforts.

India Sends 26 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Honduras After Storm ‘SARA’

Relief from India


New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X that, “India dispatched humanitarian assistance of 26 tons to Honduras in the wake of the recent Tropical storm SARA. The consignment comprising medical supplies & disaster relief material, including surgical supplies, glucometers, oximeters, gloves, syringes & IV fluids, blankets, sleeping mats and hygiene kits, has departed from India.”

India’s efforts as the first responder for nations in the global south have garnered great respect for the country in the domain of disaster management and relief.
On January 27, India had also sent a humanitarian aid consignment to the Kurdistan region of Iraq, consisting of bronchodilators, inhalers, and ventilators, to support the people in need.

In a post on X, the MEA noted that India has dispatched a consignment comprising bronchodilators, inhalers, and ventilators.”Vishwabandhu Bharat: India sends Humanitarian Assistance to Iraq. A consignment consisting of bronchodilators, inhalers and ventilators has departed from New Delhi to assist the people in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.”
Over the years, India has consistently provided aid and assistance to Iraq. In response to the UN Secretary-General’s urgent appeal, India committed USD 20 million in 2003 to assist the Iraqi people.

Activities under this pledge included the supply of milk powder through the World Food Programme, training Iraqi Foreign Service officers in diplomacy, and training other Iraqi officials in information Technology. The MEA noted that, in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP), India provided fortified biscuits to Iraqi schoolchildren and Iraqi refugees in Syria. Additionally, India contributed USD 10 million in 2004 to the International Reconstruction Fund Facility for Iraq (IRFFI) for investments, reconstruction, and development in Iraq.

Earlier the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal addressing the World Congress on Disaster Management, Disaster Risk Reduction (WCDM-DRR) Awards, said “India is known to provide disaster management to neighbouring countries in flood prevention and flood control. During the Covid-19 pandemic. India is known as the first responder to the Global South for its humanitarian initiatives in times of natural disasters.”
“India is the first responder for Global South in times of need,” he said.

(Inputs from ANI)

