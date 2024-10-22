Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
India Sends 30 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid Comprising Medicine, Biscuits To Palestine

UN renewed its call for an end to the war in Gaza, emphasising the urgent need for the release of hostages, the cessation of the displacement of Palestinians, and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, India took a significant step in providing humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine.

This initial consignment comprises 30 tons of essential items, including medicines, surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items, and high-energy biscuits, which will be distributed through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Sharing a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote, “India sends humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine through UNRWA.”

“The first tranche of assistance comprising 30 tons of medicine and food items has departed today. The consignment includes a wide range of essential medicines and surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items, and high-energy biscuits,” the post added.

Notably, a few days ago, the World Food Programme issued a warning for northern Gaza, saying that WFP’s supplies are depleting.

Sharing a post on X on October 12, WFP wrote, “Escalating violence in northern Gaza is having a disastrous impact on food security. No food aid has entered the north since 1 October. It is unclear how long WFP’s remaining food supplies in the north, already distributed to shelters and health facilities, will last.”

Earlier on October 20, the United Nations renewed its call for an end to the war in Gaza, emphasising the urgent need for the release of hostages, the cessation of the displacement of Palestinians, and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

In a statement released by the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, the UN expressed deep concern, stating, “The nightmare in Gaza is intensifying. Horrifying scenes are unfolding in the northern Strip amidst conflict, relentless Israeli strikes and an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis.”

Last month, UNRWA said people in Gaza are living in “inhumane” conditions.

The agency said on the social media platform X that piles of waste are accumulating in central Gaza, while sewage water is leaking into the streets.

“Families have no choice but to live next to this accumulated waste, exposing them to foul odours and the imminent risk of a health disaster,” the UNWRA added. The UN agency called for an immediate ceasefire.

(Inputs from ANI)

