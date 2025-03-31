Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1 Million Grant

India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1 Million Grant

In a post on X, the MEA said that the machinery has been sent under the Government of India's grant of INR 1 million to Trinidad and Tobago.

India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1 Million Grant


India has sent machinery for setting up an integrated automatic fruit and vegetable processing plant for Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

In a post on X, the MEA said that the machinery has been sent under the Government of India’s grant of INR 1 million to Trinidad and Tobago.
This will help support the local population thereby boosting the SME sector. “Together for the people of Trinidad & Tobago. India sent Machinery to establish an Integrated Automatic Fruit & Vegetable processing plant, under GOI grant of Rs. 1 mn to Trinidad & Tobago today. This will support the local population and boost SME sector of Trinidad & Tobago,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote.

Earlier this year during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Christine Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago on highlighted India’s contributions to global development. Citing achievements such as the establishment of the ancient Takshila University, the invention of zero, and advancements in algebra, trigonometry, she praised India’s historical innovations.
The relationship between India and Trinidad and Tobago is warm and friendly and based on deep-rooted people-to-people ties.
Previously, EAM S Jaishankar and Amery Browne, the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley during the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in November last year.

During PM Modi’s visit, he held talks with PM Rowley on the sidelines of the summit. In a post on X, PM Modi mentioned that the two leaders discussed how to diversify trade relations between India and Trinidad and Tobago.
He said, “Had a very fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago. We talked about how to diversify trade linkages between our nations. Areas like science, healthcare, education, renewable energy and agriculture offer great potential for cooperation.”

PM Modi also expressed his pleasure at Trinidad and Tobago’s adoption of India’s UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and welcomed the signing of an MoU on agro and food processing.
The relationship between India and Trinidad and Tobago dates back to 1845 when the first ship, Fatel Razack, brought 225 Indian indentured workers to Trinidad.

Today, the descendants of these workers form the largest ethnic group in the country, making up nearly 42 per cent of the population. This strong Indian-origin community has played a major role in fostering close ties between the two countries. India and Trinidad and Tobago have had several important exchanges over the years.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attended the CHOGM Summit in Trinidad and Tobago in 2009, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar visited India in 2012. In recent years, PM Modi and PM Rowley have met to discuss expanding cooperation.

(Inputs from ANI)

