India Slams Canada Over “Preposterous” Allegations Against Diplomats

India firmly rejected Canada's allegations that its diplomats are "persons of interest" in an investigation, calling the claims "preposterous" and politically motivated. The Canadian government has provided no evidence despite repeated requests.

On Monday, India strongly refuted a diplomatic communication from Canada that suggested the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were “persons of interest” in an investigation. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the allegations “preposterous” and linked them to the political strategy of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

The MEA emphasized that, despite repeated requests, the Canadian government has yet to provide any evidence to substantiate its claims.

“No Evidence Shared Despite Multiple Requests,” Says MEA

In a statement, the MEA said, “We have received a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in an ongoing investigation. The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau government, centered around vote bank politics.”

Since Trudeau made allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not provided a single piece of evidence to back the claims, despite numerous requests from India, the ministry noted. “This latest step is just another assertion without facts, part of a deliberate strategy to smear India for political gains,” it added.

Trudeau’s Hostility And Extremist Links

The MEA also highlighted that Trudeau’s alleged hostility toward India has been evident for years, recalling incidents from his previous interactions with Indian politics. “Trudeau’s cabinet has included individuals who openly associate with extremist and separatist agendas regarding India,” the statement said. The ministry pointed to Trudeau’s interference in Indian internal affairs, such as his involvement in protests in December 2020, as an example of his willingness to go to great lengths for political gains.

India further noted that Trudeau’s government, dependent on a political party led by a separatist sympathizer, has deliberately targeted Indian diplomats. The MEA speculated that this move may be an attempt to deflect criticism of foreign interference in Canadian politics, as Trudeau is set to testify before a commission on the matter.

Allegations Serve The Anti-India Separatist Agenda

The MEA accused Trudeau’s government of providing space for extremists and terrorists who harass and threaten Indian diplomats in Canada, including issuing death threats. “The activities of these extremists are justified in the name of freedom of speech,” the MEA said, adding that multiple extradition requests for terrorists have been disregarded by the Canadian government.

The MEA also defended Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, calling him a seasoned diplomat with a 36-year career. “The aspersions cast on him by the Government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve contempt,” the statement read.

India also warned that it may take further steps in response to Canada’s latest actions, saying it has taken note of the activities of the Canadian High Commission in India.

Background of Tensions Between India and Canada

Relations between India and Canada have been strained since Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. Nijjar, designated as a terrorist by India in 2020, was shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey. India has consistently denied the allegations, calling them “absurd” and “motivated,” and accused Canada of giving shelter to extremist anti-India elements.

