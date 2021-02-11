TS Tirumurti, India's envoy to United Nations said that it was essential that they don’t lose sight of the ease with which the proscribed Haqqani Network and its supporters, especially the Pakistani authorities, had worked along with prominent terrorist organizations like Al-Qaida, ISIL K, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, etc. in South Asia.

India yesterday i.e. February 10 called out Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council over its links with terrorist organisations such as Al Qaeda, ISIS and ISIL. It also criticised Pakistan for offering its land as a safe haven for these organisations and patronising them.

These remarks by India were made at the UNSC meeting as part of the 12th report of the UN Secretary-General on the problems caused by Islamic terrorism towards international peace and security.

The Indian diplomat asked the UNSC report to also entail information about the terrorist wings under ISIL, ISIS and Al Qaida such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

He further said that the world was fully aware that those groups also perpetrated terrorist activities from safe havens in Pakistan, including through violent attacks in Afghanistan that had disrupted the peace process.

