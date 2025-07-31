India Stands By Two-State Solution Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

India on Thursday reiterated its support for a “negotiated two-state solution” to the Israel-Palestine conflict, aiming for the creation of a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living peacefully alongside Israel within secure and recognised borders.

India Supports Two-State Solution

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that India’s position on Palestine has been consistent and integral to its foreign policy. “India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution,” he said in a written reply.

Addressing India’s recent abstention from a United Nations General Assembly resolution on June 12 that called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, Singh said the decision was based on concerns over the resolution’s lack of balance and absence of a direct call for negotiations.

Singh noted that India has stressed the importance of humanitarian access, ceasefire, and the release of hostages amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Singh also reaffirmed that India has “strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023,” while simultaneously calling for a peaceful resolution through “dialogue and diplomacy.”

India, he added, has consistently highlighted its position in various multilateral platforms, including the UN, BRICS, NAM, and the Voice of Global South.

ALSO READ: France Urges EU to Press Israel Over Palestinian Two-State Solution Talks