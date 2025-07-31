Home > India > India Stands By Two-State Solution Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

India Stands By Two-State Solution Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

The Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in the Rajya Sabha, said that India’s position on Palestine has been consistent and integral to its foreign policy.

Credit - ANI
Credit - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 31, 2025 17:54:00 IST

India on Thursday reiterated its support for a “negotiated two-state solution” to the Israel-Palestine conflict, aiming for the creation of a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living peacefully alongside Israel within secure and recognised borders.

India Supports Two-State Solution

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that India’s position on Palestine has been consistent and integral to its foreign policy. “India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution,” he said in a written reply.

Addressing India’s recent abstention from a United Nations General Assembly resolution on June 12 that called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, Singh said the decision was based on concerns over the resolution’s lack of balance and absence of a direct call for negotiations.

Singh noted that India has stressed the importance of humanitarian access, ceasefire, and the release of hostages amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Singh also reaffirmed that India has “strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023,” while simultaneously calling for a peaceful resolution through “dialogue and diplomacy.”

India, he added, has consistently highlighted its position in various multilateral platforms, including the UN, BRICS, NAM, and the Voice of Global South.

ALSO READ:  France Urges EU to Press Israel Over Palestinian Two-State Solution Talks

Tags: Israel Palestine WarTwo State Solution

RELATED News

Indian State Refiners Stop Buying Russian Crude Following US Tariff Announcement: Report
Donald Trump vs Dmitry Medvedev: Why is Russian Politician on Target of US President
76-Year-Old English Man Held for Suspected Poisoning at Leicestershire Summer Camp; Eight Children Hospitalised
Mock Drill Mayhem In Delhi-NCR: Sirens, Evacuations, And Real Preparedness In Mega DDMA Drill On August 1
Electoral College Prepared To Choose New Vice President, Notification Soon: ECI

LATEST NEWS

Sidharth Malhotra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Kiara Advani: ‘My Favourite Face, In Any Place’ – Love In Every Word
School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates
Treadmill vs Outdoor Running: Which is Safer for Your Joints?
Electoral College Prepared To Choose New Vice President, Notification Soon: ECI
PKL 12 Schedule Announced: Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Fixtures, Dates, And Venues Revealed
‘Death of Democracy’: Protesters March To US Congressman’s Home With Coffin | WATCH
Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?
John Abraham Is Back In Action With ‘Tehran’—A Powerful Spy Thriller Releasing This Independence Week To Thrill Audiences!
KL Rahul To Lead KKR? Kolkata Knight Riders’ Big Plan For IPL 2026, Says Report
India Stands By Two-State Solution Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh
India Stands By Two-State Solution Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Stands By Two-State Solution Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Stands By Two-State Solution Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh
India Stands By Two-State Solution Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh
India Stands By Two-State Solution Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh
India Stands By Two-State Solution Over Israel-Palestine Conflict: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?