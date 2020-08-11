On Monday, the President of United States of America stated that there's no country that stands even close to the USA in Coronavirus testing, he said that India stands 2nd after the USA to perform the highest number of tests.

US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that no other country comes close to the United States with regard to COVID-19 testing while stating that India stands second. According to Trump, while the US has tested close to 65 million people for coronavirus, India would be second with 11 million tests. Trump said that there had been a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the United States of America.

Trump said while speaking to the reporters that they had tested close to 65 million people and no country is even close to that number. He added that India would be second at 11 million (tests) and they have 1.5 billion people. He further said that they had the number one testing in the world by far and also the highest quality tests.

He went on to say that he felt strongly that they would have a vaccine by the end of the year and it will be put into service as soon as we get it. Globally the number of coronavirus cases have crossed that 20 million mark. There has been a decline in COVID-19 cases by 14 per cent in the last seven days in the United States, the US President said.

Also read: Lebanon govt steps down over Beirut explosion

Also read: Rajasthan rumble: Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, will it be a game changer?

He said that nationwide they continue to see encouraging signs in the last seven days as in the past seven days they continued to see a decline in cases by 14 per cent, hospitalisations decrease by 7 per cent and fatalities decrease by 9 per cent. As per Johns Hopkins University, the US has a total of 5,075,678 COVID-19 cases, as of Monday.

Also read: Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 positive