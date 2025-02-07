India Summons Bangladesh Envoy Amid Rising Tensions Over Sheikh Hasina’s Statements

In a significant diplomatic development, India on Friday summoned Bangladesh’s acting High Commissioner, Md Nurul Islam, a day after Dhaka urged New Delhi to intervene and prevent deposed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from making statements. The move highlights escalating tensions between the two neighboring nations over internal political matters in Bangladesh.

India Rejects Bangladesh’s Allegations

According to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the envoy was summoned at 5 pm to convey India’s stance on the issue.

“It was conveyed that India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, which has been reiterated several times in recent high-level meetings. It is, however, regrettable that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to portray India negatively, holding us responsible for internal governance issues. These statements by Bangladesh are in fact responsible for the persistent negativity,” the MEA stated.

Further distancing itself from the issue, the MEA emphasized that the comments made by Sheikh Hasina were in her individual capacity and not representative of the Indian government’s stance. “Conflating this with the Government of India’s position is not going to help add positivity to bilateral relations,” the statement added.

Bangladesh’s Protest Note to India

On the other hand, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry lodged a formal protest with India’s acting High Commissioner in Dhaka, expressing “deep concern, disappointment, and serious reservation” over Hasina’s remarks. In a statement posted on Facebook, the ministry requested India to take “appropriate measures, in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, to stop her from making such false, fabricated, and incendiary statements.”

This diplomatic friction comes amid a turbulent political climate in Bangladesh, where Hasina has accused the country’s interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, of taking power through unconstitutional means.

Sheikh Hasina Urges Resistance Against Interim Government

In a televised address, Hasina called on her supporters to resist the interim leadership, alleging that the current administration had seized power illegitimately. She urged the people of Bangladesh to stand against the new rulers, escalating political unrest in the country.

Protesters Attack Historic Residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Amidst the growing unrest, thousands of protesters attacked and torched the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh and Hasina’s late father. The house, located in Dhaka, holds deep historical significance, as it was the place where Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971. It was also where he was assassinated in 1975. Hasina had later transformed the house into a museum to honor her father’s legacy.

Rising Tensions in India-Bangladesh Relations

The ongoing dispute underscores the complexities of India-Bangladesh relations, as both nations navigate a delicate balance between diplomacy and internal political challenges. While India has reiterated its commitment to maintaining positive ties, it expects Bangladesh to reciprocate in a manner that does not strain bilateral relations.

As the situation unfolds, the international community watches closely, with concerns over the stability of Bangladesh’s political landscape and its impact on regional dynamics.

