‘India Targeted Various Pakistani Provinces’: Pakistan PM Admits Army Was Caught Off Guard by India’s BrahMos Strikes on Key Airbases

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has openly admitted that the country’s military was unprepared when Indian forces launched airstrikes across several key airbases in Pakistan during the night of May 9–10. Speaking at an event in Azerbaijan, Sharif said India used BrahMos missiles in a surprise assault that included a direct hit on the airbase in Rawalpindi.

Planned counterstrike delayed by missile attack

Sharif said the Pakistani Army had plans to launch a retaliatory strike on India early in the morning of May 10. The response was scheduled for 4:30 am, right after Fajr (dawn) prayers. But before Pakistan could make a move, India struck first.

“On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression. Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 in the morning after Fajr prayers to teach a lesson. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, targeting various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi,” Sharif said during his speech in Lachin, Azerbaijan.

Army Chief briefed PM before strikes intensified

Sharif said he was informed about the Indian strikes by Army Chief Asim Munir, who has recently been elevated to the rank of Field Marshal. According to the Prime Minister, Munir briefed him in the early hours of May 10, after India’s missiles had already struck several strategic targets.

This marks the second time Sharif has spoken publicly about the scale and timing of India’s response, underlining the seriousness of the strikes and the level of damage they caused.

India hit 11 military targets, says Sharif

Earlier in May, while speaking at a separate event in Pakistan, the Prime Minister had already revealed that India had targeted 11 military installations across the country. These included the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, a crucial military site located near the Pakistan Army Headquarters.

The Nur Khan base is home to sophisticated military aircraft like the Lockheed C-130 Hercules and Ilyushin Il-78 refuellers. Satellite images reportedly confirm damage to at least two military transport vehicles stationed there.

List of damaged bases across Pakistan

India’s missile barrage didn’t stop at Rawalpindi. Other airbases hit in the operation included:

Rafiqui

Murid

Rahim Yar Khan

Sukkur

Chunian

Skardu

Bholari

Jacobabad

Sargodha

All of these bases reportedly sustained serious damage, though official figures from the Pakistani military have not been released.

India used BrahMos missiles launched from Su-30 jets

According to defence analysts and satellite imagery reviews, India used around 15 BrahMos missiles during the strikes. These were launched from Su-30MKI fighter jets for maximum precision.

The BrahMos is a “fire and forget” missile developed jointly by India and Russia. It is known for its high speed, accuracy, and ability to evade modern air defence systems. It can hit targets as far as 300 km away.

Despite Pakistan’s heavy reliance on Chinese air defence systems, the BrahMos missiles reportedly cut through these defences without interception, allowing India to carry out targeted strikes with high success.