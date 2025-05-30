Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘India Targeted Various Pakistani Provinces’: Pakistan PM Admits Army Was Caught Off Guard by India’s BrahMos Strikes on Key Airbases

‘India Targeted Various Pakistani Provinces’: Pakistan PM Admits Army Was Caught Off Guard by India’s BrahMos Strikes on Key Airbases

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has openly admitted that the country’s military was unprepared when Indian forces launched airstrikes across several key airbases in Pakistan during the night of May 9–10.

‘India Targeted Various Pakistani Provinces’: Pakistan PM Admits Army Was Caught Off Guard by India’s BrahMos Strikes on Key Airbases

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif has openly admitted that the country’s military was unprepared when Indian forces launched airstrikes


Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has openly admitted that the country’s military was unprepared when Indian forces launched airstrikes across several key airbases in Pakistan during the night of May 9–10. Speaking at an event in Azerbaijan, Sharif said India used BrahMos missiles in a surprise assault that included a direct hit on the airbase in Rawalpindi.

Planned counterstrike delayed by missile attack

Sharif said the Pakistani Army had plans to launch a retaliatory strike on India early in the morning of May 10. The response was scheduled for 4:30 am, right after Fajr (dawn) prayers. But before Pakistan could make a move, India struck first.

“On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression. Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 in the morning after Fajr prayers to teach a lesson. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, targeting various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi,” Sharif said during his speech in Lachin, Azerbaijan.

Army Chief briefed PM before strikes intensified

Sharif said he was informed about the Indian strikes by Army Chief Asim Munir, who has recently been elevated to the rank of Field Marshal. According to the Prime Minister, Munir briefed him in the early hours of May 10, after India’s missiles had already struck several strategic targets.

This marks the second time Sharif has spoken publicly about the scale and timing of India’s response, underlining the seriousness of the strikes and the level of damage they caused.

India hit 11 military targets, says Sharif

Earlier in May, while speaking at a separate event in Pakistan, the Prime Minister had already revealed that India had targeted 11 military installations across the country. These included the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, a crucial military site located near the Pakistan Army Headquarters.

The Nur Khan base is home to sophisticated military aircraft like the Lockheed C-130 Hercules and Ilyushin Il-78 refuellers. Satellite images reportedly confirm damage to at least two military transport vehicles stationed there.

List of damaged bases across Pakistan

India’s missile barrage didn’t stop at Rawalpindi. Other airbases hit in the operation included:

  • Rafiqui

  • Murid

  • Rahim Yar Khan

  • Sukkur

  • Chunian

  • Skardu

  • Bholari

  • Jacobabad

  • Sargodha

All of these bases reportedly sustained serious damage, though official figures from the Pakistani military have not been released.

India used BrahMos missiles launched from Su-30 jets

According to defence analysts and satellite imagery reviews, India used around 15 BrahMos missiles during the strikes. These were launched from Su-30MKI fighter jets for maximum precision.

The BrahMos is a “fire and forget” missile developed jointly by India and Russia. It is known for its high speed, accuracy, and ability to evade modern air defence systems. It can hit targets as far as 300 km away.

Despite Pakistan’s heavy reliance on Chinese air defence systems, the BrahMos missiles reportedly cut through these defences without interception, allowing India to carry out targeted strikes with high success.

ALSO READ: Chennai Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, 30 Stranded Mid-Air For Over 3 Hours

Filed under

Indian attack Shehbaz Sharif

Army Chief General Upendr

Army Chief Praises Troops, Stresses Vigilance During Visit to Jammu Border and Pune University Speech
A 34-year-old man from Ra

Who Is Kasim? Rajasthani Man Arrested For Allegedly Providing Aid To Pakistani Intelligence
PM Modi is likely to visi

PM Modi Likely To Visit Jammu And Kashmir On June 6 As Part of Nationwide...
Union Home Minister Amit

Amit Shah Begins Two-Day Visit to J&K, Meets Victims of Shelling in Poonch and Reviews...
Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz S

‘India Targeted Various Pakistani Provinces’: Pakistan PM Admits Army Was Caught Off Guard by India’s...
The Chinese military has

China Stays Silent on Performance of Its Weapons Used by Pakistan in India Conflict
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Army Chief Praises Troops, Stresses Vigilance During Visit to Jammu Border and Pune University Speech

Army Chief Praises Troops, Stresses Vigilance During Visit to Jammu Border and Pune University Speech

Who Is Kasim? Rajasthani Man Arrested For Allegedly Providing Aid To Pakistani Intelligence

Who Is Kasim? Rajasthani Man Arrested For Allegedly Providing Aid To Pakistani Intelligence

PM Modi Likely To Visit Jammu And Kashmir On June 6 As Part of Nationwide Outreach

PM Modi Likely To Visit Jammu And Kashmir On June 6 As Part of Nationwide...

Amit Shah Begins Two-Day Visit to J&K, Meets Victims of Shelling in Poonch and Reviews Security

Amit Shah Begins Two-Day Visit to J&K, Meets Victims of Shelling in Poonch and Reviews...

China Stays Silent on Performance of Its Weapons Used by Pakistan in India Conflict

China Stays Silent on Performance of Its Weapons Used by Pakistan in India Conflict

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Pakistani Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat Complains About No Water At Karachi Airport Amid Indus Water

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers Will Not Have Problems’

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth